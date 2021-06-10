Bed Bath N Table

Brighten up your home with this floral pattern quilt cover inspired by native Australian flora. This high-quality flannelette cover is also reversible so you can pick your preference.

Kmart

With a rustic design to suit any modern home, this natural coloured quilt cover with tufting details is a beautiful set to add to your bedding collection.

Sheridan

Made from 100 per cent brushed cotton yarn dyed flannelette, this soft, checkered quilt cover will be your new winter staple.

The Sheet Society

Bring some sunshine inside on a rainy day by introducing a brighter colour palette to your bedroom. Made from 100 per cent long-staple cotton in a luxurious 400 thread count sateen weave, this butter-hued cover will help cure any winter blues.

Country Road

Winter is all about layering, but you won't need a throw on top of this thick jersey coverlet. With a textured finish and a deep opulent colour, what's not to love?

Myer

For those that run hot or keep their electric heaters on through the night, this quilt cover is lightweight, breathable, and super cosy. This trifecta makes for the perfect night's sleep.

Target

For the decorator who loves a subtle, sophisticated colour palette, this soft grey coverlet will fit right in. Made from cotton and viscose material, it's made to last so you can keep it for seasons to come.

Big W

Looking to step out of your comfort zone? This quilted cord cover set in forest green will make for a fun, adventurous addition to any bedroom.

Temple & Webster

As far as warmth goes, it’s hard to top velvet. This set comes in a variety of colourways to suit your decor including moss green, deep blue, rose and teal.

Spotlight

This teddy quilt is so soft and cosy it will feel like a warm hug throughout the night.