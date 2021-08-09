Image: Simon Whitbread / aremediasyndication.com.au

1. Place a mirror on the wall perpendicular to your front door, not opposite it.

Image: Maree Homer / aremediasyndication.com.au

2. Placing a mirror in your dining room will represent your capacity to hold wealth. Go big or go home.

Image: John Paul Urizar / aremediasyndication.com.au

3. Ensure any mirrors that are on your walls reflect things you want more of, such as beautiful views, gardens or natural light.

Image: Jody D'Arcy / aremediasyndication.com.au

4. Mirrors should only be hung somewhere along the length of a hallway, not at the end of it, otherwise is can ‘slow’ the flow of energy in your house.

Image: Prue Ruscoe / aremediasyndication.com.au

5. Feng Shui teachings assert that a mirror in a living room can reflect either more people and positive energy, or negative energy, depending on the temperament of your guests within the room.

Image: Dave Wheeler / aremediasyndication.com.au

6. Avoid hanging a mirror in the kitchen, as the rules of Feng Shui associate this placement with negative energy.

Image: Dave Wheeler / aremediasyndication.com.au

7. Avoid hanging mirrors above a workspace, as it is believed to reflect (and double) your workload.

You might also like:

How to transform an old mirror

How to make three different mirrors

How to bring positive energy into your home with Feng Shui

40 ways to Feng Shui your life