1. Place a mirror on the wall perpendicular to your front door, not opposite it.
2. Placing a mirror in your dining room will represent your capacity to hold wealth. Go big or go home.
3. Ensure any mirrors that are on your walls reflect things you want more of, such as beautiful views, gardens or natural light.
4. Mirrors should only be hung somewhere along the length of a hallway, not at the end of it, otherwise is can ‘slow’ the flow of energy in your house.
5. Feng Shui teachings assert that a mirror in a living room can reflect either more people and positive energy, or negative energy, depending on the temperament of your guests within the room.
6. Avoid hanging a mirror in the kitchen, as the rules of Feng Shui associate this placement with negative energy.
7. Avoid hanging mirrors above a workspace, as it is believed to reflect (and double) your workload.
You might also like:
How to transform an old mirror
How to make three different mirrors
How to bring positive energy into your home with Feng Shui