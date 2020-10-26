Better Homes and Gardens

Chinese dwarf

A lush and bushy bamboo, Chinese dwarf (Bambusa guangxiensis) is a beautiful compact plant, which makes an excellent small privacy screen, pot plant or feature in a garden bed. It is naturally bushy right down to the ground, giving the bamboo a very graceful appearance. However, the lower branches can be removed for a neater look.

Typical height: 3m

Slender weavers

One of the most popular bamboos, slender weavers (Bambusa textilis var. gracilis) has thin, tall and straight culms that form an attractive clump. Fast growing, it’s ideal if you want a privacy screen or hedge. Established clumps can spread 1.5m wide, so if you’re growing a hedge, plant clumps at 1m intervals so they will form a dense wall.

Typical height: 6m

Timor black

Everyone’s favourite black clumping species, Timor black (Bambusa lako) forms a striking screen of glossy black culms and light green foliage, and is a great substitute for the running form (Phyllostachys nigra). While better suited to medium or large gardens, it can be managed if kept in contained planter beds or pots.

Typical height: 12m

Goldstripe

Proudly wearing its green and gold stripes, Bambusa ‘Goldstripe’ is the perfect clumping bamboo if you need a compact, upright screen. It can be grown in very narrow beds of only 40cm wide, but ideally prefers to be planted in a bed at least 1m wide. Prune lower branches to reveal the wonderfully ornamental green and gold stripes on the culms.

Typical height: 3-4m

China gold

An exquisite-looking bamboo, China gold (Bambusa eutuldoides var. viridi vittata) has bright lemon-yellow culms with green striations. The upright culms are heavily branched, making it a great screening bamboo. But if you want to use it as more of an ornamental feature, prune away the lower growth to reveal the wonderful golden canes.

Typical height: 6m

Ghost bamboo

There’s nothing to fear about ghost bamboo (Dendrocalamus minor var. amoenus). A stand-out feature plant, its culms are silvery-white when young and look even more impressive when contrasted against the large, lush foliage. It’s fast-growing, forms a tight clump, and will enhance any landscape.

Typical height: 8m

