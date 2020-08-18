Three ways your plants can water themselves while you are on holiday

Capillary matting

This method involves wetting a capillary mat in a tray and placing your plants on top. They should take care of themselves for 14 - 21 days.

Wick system

Using cotton wicks, place one end in your plant and the other end in a container of water that is higher than your plant's pot. The water will slowly make its way from the water to the plant, keeping the soil moist while you are away.

For more information, click here. Or, watch the video above.

Slow-seepage system

All you need is an empty bottle. Cut the bottle in half, place multiple holes in the lid, bury in your pot and fill with water. The water should slowly seep out, keeping your plant watered while you are away.

