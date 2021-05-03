2. Replace the grout

If you tried the cleaning solution but still have black spots in your grout the only way to completely get rid of it is to re-grout the affected area. Use a grout remover to scrape it out until there is no sign of staining.

Remove all the dust then mix up the new grout and spread it over the walls making sure it gets right into the joint. Use a damp sponge to remove as much of the excess as possible, rinsing it frequently. When it’s dry, polish the tiles with a cloth.

3. Swap the silicone

Another place where mould can’t be fully removed is in the silicone, especially around the rim of the bath. To replace it, cut out the affected area and pull out as much as you can. Use a razor blade to scrape off any silicone that’s left over or use a chemical silicone remover.

To apply new silicone, first mask either side of the joint with masking tape so you don’t get it where it’s not needed. Squirt silicone into the join then smooth to the edges of the tape with a finger dipped in soapy water. Remove the tape before the silicone forms a skin.

4. Prevention is key

The first step is to reduce the amount of moisture in your bathroom. If you don't have a window you can open each time you shower the next best way to increase ventilation is by installing an exhaust fan. It’s important any new fan is vented to the outside. Ceiling fans that just go up into the roof cavity will just shift the problem elsewhere and possibly make the mould infestation worse.

Secondly, create and stick to a regular cleaning schedule. Mould loves moisture, so each time you use your shower be sure to wipe down the tiles and screen. Doing this will ensure it doesn't make an encore appearance.