Nothing will encourage your kids to get outdoors than their very own cubby house to play in. While this home already had a structurally sound cubby in the backyard, it was drab, lacked windows and desperately needed a fresh coat of paint.

No wonder the kids didn’t feel like spending time in it! Luckily, the Better Homes & Gardens team came up with a plan to turn it into a doughnut-themed play paradise.

If you're thinking of giving your kids' cubby a much-needed renovation, choosing a decorative theme helps. While this cubby doubles as a doughnut shop, you can also take inspiration from one mum who created an entire street of cubbies, a dad who built a two-storey cubby house and a mum who created an epic playground for less than $350.