Simply place your rusty tools in a container, submerge in vinegar and leave for up to two days.

"The vinegar dissolves the rust and all you have to do, wearing a pair of plastic gloves, is brush the article with a stiff metal brush, wash it in soapy water, rinse well and dry. When the shears are dry, you obviously have to give them a good oiling," the reader explained in an email.

"This also works on rusted screws, nuts and bolts, anything metal, such as hose connectors and taps."

Getty Images

Warning: Vinegar reacts differently with certain metals. Steel tools should be fine to submerge, however, vinegar may cause stainless steel and enamelled cast iron cookware to corrode.

You may also like

10 must-have tools beginner gardeners

5 power tools for the DIY mum

Charlie shows you how to sharpen your gardening tools