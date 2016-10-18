Leigh Clapp

Step 1 Choose nonflowering shoots that have a woody base but a soft, green tip. Gently pull a 10cm shoot to side and strip away from main plant, ensuring it has a heel (a strip of bark) attached. Trim with secateurs.

Leigh Clapp

Step 2 Remove leaves at base of cutting and dip cutting into rooting hormone powder that’s suitable for semi-hardwood cuttings.

Leigh Clapp

Step 3 Fill pot with seed raising mix. Using pencil, poke a shallow hole in top of mix and insert cutting. Repeat for each cutting. Firm cuttings into mix with your fingers and water. In cool or cold areas, cover pot with a clear plastic bag secured around rim with elastic band. Do not cover in warm, humid climates. Position pots on a warm windowsill and water when dry – take care not to overwater, as this will cause cuttings to rot.