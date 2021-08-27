You may have caught Juliet making vases out of curtain rings recently and the on-trend thing at the moment are ceramic-looking vases with handles. So, Juliet’s going to get you on-trend and in the zeitgeist by combining the two and showing you how to make your own handled vases! They’re a quick and easy craft project for the kids this weekend and will give your old vase a new lease on life. And best part is getting outside to pick some flowers from the garden to finish the project off. Grab a vase and a couple of curtain rings and let's get to it.

