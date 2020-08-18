It's no secret that indoor plants are one of the easiest ways to transform a space - which is why so many people are filling their homes with them in lockdown.
WATCH: Charlie Abone upcycles a coffee table and a fish tank into terrariums
What better way to create an indoor plant sanctuary then to combine your furniture with greenery - and this new Green Glass Terrarium Table aims to do exactly that.
Combining design with gardening, this two-in-one table functions as a practical spot to rest your coffee cup while displaying your thriving plant babies.
The Plant Lounge
At $299, the versatile design allows it to transform any room in the house. Available in white, black, spearmint and dusty pink, it will work with a variety of interior palettes.
And it will also free up some space while housing your plant collection.
