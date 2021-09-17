With two little girls and a growing interest in gardening, this young family require a garden with something for everyone. So, Charlie and Juliet team up to make a garden that cannot only grow herbs and flowers, but also incorporate meandering paths, insect and bird attracting plants, a bird bath, a fairy garden and even an upcycled potting table.

Looking for a weekend project? Get out the garden tools and create a fairy wonderland in your own garden this weekend; the kids will love getting involved and the result will keep them entertained for many sunny days to come.

These miniature gardens give the appearance of a tiny creature residing in the garden, and work perfectly for a small, almost secluded area in your garden, somewhere that someone will feel that they simply “stumbled” upon a magical location.

This adorable garden made by Charlie and Juliet has been hidden in existing trees, complete with doors and bridges and paths to connect because even fairy families need to be connected.