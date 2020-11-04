Using Epsom salt on gardens might be a popular gardening hack but the concept has been around for generations with the white crystals used to fertilise plants, flowers and vegetables for decades.

Recommended by Master Gardeners and used by commercial growers around the globe, Epsom salt – which is a naturally occurring mineral, magnesium sulphate – is a key nutrient for plants, citrus fruits and vegetables, particularly in spring.

Respected horticulturalist Karen Smith told Better Homes & Gardens Online that not only is the use of Epsom salts an inexpensive, low-maintenance gardening tip, it strengthens the cell wall in the leaves, assists with nutrient uptake and helps plants build their self-defence mechanism, improving the health and look of the garden.