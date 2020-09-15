Discounts

The discounts apply to two items which are both $200 off. The first is the Dyson V8™ Absolute cord-free vacuum cleaner which is available all week until stocks last.

The other item is Dyson Pure Cool™ Desk Purifier available only on September 16-17.

Dyson V8 Cord-free Vacuum Dyson

Bundles

The bundle offers apply to a range of products and are available only on September 14 and 15.

You'll automatically save $299 if you purchase any of the following combos. The total savings comes down from the combined RRP.

Purchase the Dyson Pure Cool Me™ and the Dyson Airwrap™ styler for just $999, and save $299.

Purchase a Dyson Pure Cool Me™ and the Dyson V7™ Motorhead Origin for only $799, and save $299.

Purchase a Dyson Pure Cool Me™ and the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ purifying fan heater for just $1,099, and save $299.

Dyson Pure Cool Me Dyson

Gifts

By purchasing the following you can save money by receiving additional items as a gift!

Buy a Dyson V11 Outsize™ Pro cord-free vacuum and save $199 when you receive either an additional click-in battery OR A Dyson V11 Dok™ to dock and charge your vacuum and neatly store. Available September 14-20.

Buy the Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer Limited Edition set and receive a display stand valued at $99, to store your hairdryer and attachments in one place. Available September 18-20.

