Roses are captivating when in full bloom. Between flushes of blooms during the growing season, colour might go missing and the bare thorny base of roses need camouflaging.

So it makes good sense to combine roses with other plants to keep up the colour and interest year-round. Combination planting also creates greater biodiversity, encouraging beneficial insects for a healthier growing environment.

Worldwide, garden design trends indicate more natural, less ordered gardens – for example, the renowned Royal Horticultural Society garden at Wisley in the UK and public rose gardens, such as Royal Botanic Gardens in Sydney, have reimagined their rose gardens combining roses with shrubs, perennials, annuals, herbs, bulbs and grasses for year-round interest.

We hope to inspire you to rethink “just roses”, by adding a mix of foliage, textures and colours.