Mistake #1 Too much tinsel

Tinsel has a habit of overwhelming whatever object it’s draped around. Either use tinsel very sparingly, or not at all.

Mistake #2 Not picking a colour theme

A tree decorated with every ornament you own might be sentimental, but if you’re going for sophisticated this year we suggest choosing a colour – such as white and gold or red and green – and sticking to it.

Mistake #3 Using the wrong lights

Always choose a set of lights that complement your tree. We suggest a white light for white trees, and a warm light for green trees.

Mistake #4 Using too much plastic

While there’s nothing wrong with cheap Christmas baubles, try to go for decorations made from glass, fabric or timber. If you must choose plastic decorations, opt for those with an expensive-looking finish.

Mistake #5 Not using enough baubles

Is there anything more beautiful than a well-dressed tree? Ensure your tree steps out in style by layering baubles on both the outer branches and inner branches – this way the decorations look layered and intentional.