According to the 2019 Driving Cities Index report, Perth in Western Australia has been ranked as the 13th best city in the world to drive in, and the best city in Australia, outranking Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Calgary in Canada was identified as having the best driving conditions in the world, according to the index, and Mumbai in India was rated the worst.

Perth Getty

The ranking was determined based on factors such as the cost of petrol, road quality, parking affordability and safety.

Melbourne drivers reportedly pay the most in toll fees, Sydney was identified as being the most expensive city in the world for car parking fees, and Perth has one of the best cars-per-capita rates.

Unfortunately, the report also found that Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth only scored 86 for road quality, placing Aussie roads in the bottom third of quality in the world.

You might also like:

This secret road rule find could cost you $400