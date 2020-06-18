This is a great choice for anyone with asthma, lung problems or who lives in a smoggy city.

Palms are a hardy, pet-friendly plant that are available in indoor varieties.

3. Spider Plant

Easy to care for and cultivate, the spider plant is an on-trend houseplants that’s safe for cats and dogs.

4. Boston Fern

This retro classic houseplant is coming back in and rightly so, as they can work as a natural humidifier.

This gem might be able to grow like wildfire, but it’ll stay a size relevant to the pot it’s in, making it a great houseplant.

6. Wax Plant

These plants are sturdy and help to improve air quality in your home.

