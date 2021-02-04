1. Mango and coconut ice-cream pie
What happens when you combine caramel with ice-cream and coconut? You get this stunner of a dessert.
P.S. the tart shell is made from bickies and nuts. Delicious!
2. Ginger beer pops
Take a bottle of ginger beer, add vibrant fresh fruit and you've got yourself a refreshing ice-cold treat.
3. Tropical frappe
Sip and slurp on these fruity cups for breakfast, lunch or mocktail hour. Cheers!
4. Red fruit salad with meringue crumb
Piled high for dramatic effect, and scattered with crunchy meringue, this fruit salad is absolutely dinner party worthy – plus, it's a cinch to make.
5. Caramelised peach bruschetta
Oh-so Instagram-able! Turn your morning toast into the toast with the most. The flavours of raspberries, blueberries, peach and basil work harmoniously together.
6. Easy passionfruit slice
This classic afternoon tea treat will keep in the fridge in an airtight container for up to three days.
7. Berry peachy puddings
Freeze 'n' store
How to freeze your summer fruit to use later in the year.
