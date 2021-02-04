Pablo Martin

What happens when you combine caramel with ice-cream and coconut? You get this stunner of a dessert.

P.S. the tart shell is made from bickies and nuts. Delicious!

Take a bottle of ginger beer, add vibrant fresh fruit and you've got yourself a refreshing ice-cold treat.

Sip and slurp on these fruity cups for breakfast, lunch or mocktail hour. Cheers!

Piled high for dramatic effect, and scattered with crunchy meringue, this fruit salad is absolutely dinner party worthy – plus, it's a cinch to make.

Oh-so Instagram-able! Turn your morning toast into the toast with the most. The flavours of raspberries, blueberries, peach and basil work harmoniously together.

This classic afternoon tea treat will keep in the fridge in an airtight container for up to three days.

Freeze 'n' store

How to freeze your summer fruit to use later in the year.

