1. Mango, avocado and macadamia salad
Bring the taste of summer to your festivities with this seasonal salad.
2. Beetroot, peach and toffee walnut fattoush
Quick-to-make crispy maple walnuts add a tasty crunch to this jolly salad.
3. Warm smashed potato and radicchio salad with lemon aioli
Drizzled with homemade lemon aioli, your potato salad never looked – or tasted – so good!
4. Roast pumpkin, heirloom tomato and feta salad
Make a Christmas-coloured salad with your own maple mustard dressing... delish!
5. Quinoa, lentil and sweet potato salad with pan-fried haloumi
Christmas on a plate.