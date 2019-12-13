WATCH: Graham’s top tips on choosing the perfect pot and caring for your plants
Sprucing up the backyard, tending to the garden and watering indoor plants are time-honoured weekend activities that bring calm and peace of mind. In fact, new research by Plant Life Balance found that 18 million Australians purchased a houseplant in the past 12 months.
It’s a craze growing faster than devil’s ivy.
The research, conducted by Pure Profile, surveyed more than 1,000 Australians aged 18-65 who had purchased a potted plant in the past twelve months, meeting ABS benchmarks for gender, age group and state to produce a national sample of plant lovers.
Using this data, Plant Life Balance were able to identify the only two up-and-coming plant trends you need to know about in 2020.
#1 Large and Low Maintenance
The research identified large indoor trees and statement plants that are easy to care for, and resilient to a range of lifestyles, as a growing trend among plant parents.
Plants to try:
- Dragon Tree
- Rubber Plant
- Olive Tree
#2 Natives
It seems that those tending to gardens and pot plants are opting for native, climate-resistant plants in the face of drought and a hot summer. Native plants rarely require spraying for pests, so they actually make for a more eco-friendly addition to your garden
Plants to try:
- One-sided Bottlebrush
- White Correa
- Orange Marmalade
- Kangaroo Paw
- Dwarf Banksia
