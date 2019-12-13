WATCH: Graham’s top tips on choosing the perfect pot and caring for your plants

Sprucing up the backyard, tending to the garden and watering indoor plants are time-honoured weekend activities that bring calm and peace of mind. In fact, new research by Plant Life Balance found that 18 million Australians purchased a houseplant in the past 12 months.

It’s a craze growing faster than devil’s ivy.

The research, conducted by Pure Profile, surveyed more than 1,000 Australians aged 18-65 who had purchased a potted plant in the past twelve months, meeting ABS benchmarks for gender, age group and state to produce a national sample of plant lovers.

Using this data, Plant Life Balance were able to identify the only two up-and-coming plant trends you need to know about in 2020.