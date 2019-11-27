When it comes to determining the most dangerous suburb in any area there are a couple of factors that come into play:

The current crime rate

Police presence

Demographic

Often the poorest suburbs in the roughest areas have the lowest property value and are the ones to avoid if you’re looking at buying property as their resale value isn’t high.

According to NSW crime statistics by suburb here are the most dangerous suburbs in Sydney.

Dangerous beats

Top Sydney Local Government Areas for assaulting police

1. Sydney City: 2952

The most densely populated area in Sydney with the largest reports of crime but also the biggest police presence in the City of Sydney government area.

Suburbs include: Redfern, Sydney city, Chippendale, The Rocks

2. Blacktown: 1323

Blacktown is located West of Sydney has a reputation as one of the roughest areas. It has one of the highest motor vehicle theft rates in New South Wales.

Suburbs include: Blacktown, Mount Druitt, Oakhurst, Eastern Creek

3. Penrith: 834

Also in the west lies the Penrith government area. According to Microburbs Penrith, which is also west of Sydney has above-average crime rates for domestic violence, drug offences, home break and enters and motor vehicle thefts.

Suburbs include: Penrith, Glenmore Park, Kingswood

4. Campbelltown: 775

South-west of the Sydney CBD lies the Campbelltown area. Over the last couple of years, there has been an increase in drug-related offences in the area.

Suburbs include: Campbell Town, Gledswood Hills, Glenfield

6. Parramatta: 656

The suburb of Parramatta has one of the lowest safety scores in NSW and some of the highest reported domestic violence-related assaults.

Suburbs include: Parramatta, Westmead, Granville

6. Canterbury-Bankstown: 627

The Canterbury-Bankstown pocket has above-average crime rates for motor vehicle thefts and drug-related offences.

Suburbs include: Canterbury, Bankstown, Revesby

Source: BOCSAR and Microburbs

