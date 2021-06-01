All zones
- Carnation
- Marigold
- Nemesia
Zones 1-3
- Ageratum
- Alyssum
- Aster
- Candytuft
- Canterbury bells
- Celosia
- Cosmos
- Gerbera
- Impatiens
- Lupin
- Nasturtium
- Petunia
- Phlox
- Salvia
- Verbena
Zones 4-6
- Delphinium
- Dianthus
- Gypsophilia
- Tuberous begonia
Vegetables
All zones
- Asparagus crowns
- Beetroot
- Broccoli
- Brussels sprouts
- Carrot
- Garlic
- Jerusalem artichoke
- Parsley
- Parsnip
- Peas
- Radish
- Spinach
Zones 1-3
- Garlic
- Globe artichoke
- Potato
- Pumpkin
- Sweet corn
- Sweet potato
- Turnip
Zones 4-6
- Kohlrabi
- Onion
Top tips for gardening in June
- Lift and divide perennials such as achilleas, agapanthus, hellebores and penstemons to increase plant numbers.
- Move smaller deciduous trees while conditions are mild.
- Reduce watering of indoor plants, as they don't need as much attention in winter.
- Fertilise cymbidium orchids for a pre-flowering boost.
- Plant bare-rooted roses and deciduous trees and shrubs in a full-sun position in soil that drains wall.
