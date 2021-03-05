Step 1

Dig a trench about 20cm deep and 20–30cm wide.

Step 2

Set the asparagus crowns about 30–50cm apart, placing each on a small mound of soil to support roots.

Step 3

Cover crowns with about 5cm soil. Firm soil around crowns and water them well. As the fern grows, keep adding more soil until bed is level with surrounding garden.

Step 4

Water regularly and feed periodically through summer with a high-nitrogen fertiliser to encourage plenty of ferny top growth. In winter, cut down dry yellow fern to just above ground level. Fertilise again in late winter to encourage spear growth in spring. Don’t cut any spears in first spring after planting. Harvests can increase each following year as plants grow older.

