If you have them in your garden, spend the autumn and winter months deciding what dahlia colours and shapes will turn our patch into a party in summer.

How to grow dahlias

Climate

Dahlias prefer warm areas but can be grown outdoors in all climates. In colder climates, tubers should be planted only when the last frost has passed.

Soil

Dahlias grow best in moist, well-drained soil with full morning sun, afternoon shade and protection from winds. Before planting, improve the soil by digging in well-rotted organic matter such as compost, leaf mould and manure. Stake tall growers at planting so you don't damage the tuber. They thrive in moist, cool and warm climates.

'Purple delight' dahlias Simon Griffiths

Position

These plants are sun-lovers, so choose a sunny position in the garden where they’ll get at least six hours of sunlight. Ensure they are protected from strong winds.

Planting the tubers

The easiest way to grow dahlias is from tubers, which are sold packaged (like bulbs) in late winter and spring. They look great planted en masse, so prepare an area of garden well in advance. And if you have friends with dahlias, maybe you could encourage them to share!

The tubers gradually multiply beneath the soil, and if you dig up the plant when it’s dormant over winter, you can divide the tuberous roots and replant the divisions. Plant tubers at a depth of 10cm and about 30-90cm apart, using closer spacing for smaller varieties. Ensure the growing tips are facing up.

Mass plant small tubers 30cm apart, and larger 75-100cm. Water well, then leave them alone until growth is visible

Tall-growing dahlias will need staking, so it’s a good idea to put the stake in at planting time, when there’s little chance of damaging the tubers.

Dividing the tubers

Dig up the tubers in winter with a garden fork. Throw out the squishy ones. Divide the firm ones so you can double your plants.

Divide healthy tubers with clean secateurs, making sure each section has a 'neck' and 'eye' (a bit like a potato) where the buds are.

If you don't get frosts, you can replant them immediately.

If you get frosts, store in a polystyrene or cardboard box on a layer of damp – not wet – mulch. Cover with humus for 3-4 months until buds emerge. Replant in spring.

Mass plant your dahlias and create a living patchwork quilt from their many colours and shapes, such as the 'Shirley YoemAns' ball dahlia (front), the 'Mrs Rees' cactus dahlia (middle) and a bright red ball 'Hot Shot' Simon Griffiths

Planting seeds

You can also grow dahlias from seed, which is usually sown in spring, though in tropical and sub-tropical zones you can sow from mid-winter. Seeds can be started indoors or sown directly into the ground. To start seeds indoors, use a well-drained seed-raising mix and position in a warm spot, away from direct sunlight. Once the plants have two or more sets of leaves, transplant into pots or garden beds.

Water

When planting in spring, water generously at first, then only lightly until the plant reaches about 15cm high.

Fertiliser

When the plants are about 30cm tall, apply a general all-purpose fertiliser. Spread it in a circle around the plant, then fork it in and water thoroughly. When buds appear, give liquid feeds of soluble fertiliser every 10-14 days to promote large blooms and longer flowering. Protect soil from hot summer sun with organic mulch and water regularly.

Pruning

As dahlias grow, pinch out the growing tips to encourage lateral growth and a fuller bush. Regularly cut flowers to promote flowering – they make great cut flowers to display in vases. Flowering lasts 3-5 months.

Post-flowering

After flowering has finished, cut back to a third, then by another as it starts to yellow and die down. When bush has finished, cut back to a stub. If your soil doesn’t remain wet or cold for too long over winter, leave tubers in the ground and they will re-shoot the following year. For colder climates, you’ll need to lift and store the tubers. Or, if your dahlia is in a pot, leave it to die back naturally and pop the pot in a shady spot or, in frosty areas, in a garden shed. Replant tubers once the weather warms up, in late winter to mid-spring.

Pick your shape

1. Cactus

'Jessica' dahlias Simon Griffiths

The typically narrow, very pointed, almost spiky petals are seen with 'Jessica'.

2. Dark leaf single

'Clarion' dahlias Simon Griffiths

The simple open flowers come in dynamic colours, such as this 'Clarion'.

3. Single or butterfly

'Bonnie Skye' dahlias Simon Griffiths

'Bonnie Skye' is a dwarf dahlia that is perfectly pert and pretty for pots.

4. Orchid

'Christie Starlet' dahlias Simon Griffiths

5. Dinner plate decorative

'Kotara' dahlia Simon Griffiths

If you want to go big, then also go bold with the 30cm wide blooms of 'Kotara'.

6. Decorative

'Winkie Cavalier' dahlias Simon Griffiths

The broad petals of 'Winkie Cavalier' hide the central disc.

For more growing information and to find out about what dahlia events are on in your state, go to the Dahlia Society of Australia.