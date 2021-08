Here's how

Step 1

Remove plant from pot. Loosen up roots and shake off mix.

Step 2

Separate bulb clumps with clean secateurs if they are jammed together, or with a clean, sharp knife if necessary to cut through thick masses of roots.

Step 3

Ensure you cut around, not through, the bulbs.

Step 4

Remove dead roots - they will be brown or look burnt - with clean, sharp secateurs.

Step 5

Repot in groups of about 3 bulbs per pot, then water in.

