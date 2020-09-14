Tree Fern Pots
Gather your supplies
• Dead tree fern stump
• Pot saucers
• Orchid potting mix
• Selection of plants (we used bromeliad pups and Venus flytraps)
You'll also need
Handsaw; drill; hole saw drill bit; hammer and bolster (optional); watering can
Here's How
STEP 1
Using handsaw, saw stump at ground level, then cut into desired pot sizes. Hollow out each stump piece with power drill, using a hammer and bolster if necessary.
STEP 2
Sit stump pots in pot saucers and water thoroughly, until saucers are full. This prevents any new plantings from drying out.
STEP 3
Part-fill hollowed stump pots with potting mix, then position chosen plant in each hollow, so its soil surface sits just below rim of stump. Backfill each stump pot with more potting mix, then water in thoroughly and enjoy.
You may also like
How to make beautiful flower pots at home