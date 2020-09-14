Tree ferns, such as cyatheas and dicksonias, are renowned for their incredibly long life span but, like all plants, will inevitably reach the end of their days.

However, instead of leaving a lifeless trunk to slowly rot away in your garden, give it a new purpose by turning it into plant pots!

A hollowed-out tree fern stump can be transformed into amazing-looking containers for bromeliads and orchids, which require little soil to grow so will happily make a stump their new home.