1. Repot your plant

Use a high-quality indoor plant potting mix to revitalise your plant, and choose a pot that's wider than the last one. If your plant is dehydrated, add some water-storing crystals.

2. Trim your plant

If there's damage to the roots, trim back the leaves. This will mean the roots won’t have to work as hard to support a large amount of foliage.

3. Move your plant

Is your plant getting too much sun? Look for dry, brittle leaves and light or dark patches on the leaves. Alternatively, if your plant isn't getting enough light, the leaves will be small and pale. Move your plant to a new home with better light conditions.

4. Water your plant

If the soil is very dry and the leaves are brittle, the plant is dehydrated and needs water. Don’t flood the soil – water your plant until the soil feels damp. Next, immerse it in a shallow bowl of water for 10 minutes.

However, if your plant is suffering from too much water, the roots will start to rot and mould could grow. Find out how much water your plant needs, and adjust your routine. Most plants need less water throughout the winter months.

5. Feed your plant

Give your plant a nutrient boost with an appropriate fertilizer. Follow the directions carefully, as you don’t want to give it too much.

6. Wipe your plant

If your plant is being invaded with insects, wipe down the leaves with a damp cloth or a mild soap solution.

