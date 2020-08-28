Nothing says ‘spring’ quite like a field of bulbs in bloom... and now you can create the same look on a smaller scale! Simon Griffiths

Tips and tricks

Get the right pot

Use a pot at least 20cm high to give bulbs room to grow, and about 30cm wide so you can cram in as many plants as you can.

Don’t use heat-absorbing plastic or metal pots because they absorb heat and spring flowering bulbs need a cool winter to develop. Choose terracotta pots that allow excess moisture to escape or glazed clay pots in light colours.

Don’t use self-watering pots as they can create too much moisture, causing bulbs to rot. Ensure your pots have a drainage hole.

Growing tips

Keep soil moist during growing season then let soil dry out when flowering is finished.

Don’t cut bulb foliage when flowers finish so nutrients can return to the bulbs and give them the energy rise again next year.

Summer and autumn bulbs

Plant summer flowering bulbs in spring, or when frosts have finished, plant autumn flowering bulbs in early summer.

Summer bulbs

Allium

Oriental and trumpet lilies

Tuberous begonia

Gladiolus

Crocasmia

Bearded iris

Autumn bulbs

Autumn snowflake

White storm lily

Saffron crocus

Naked lady

Nerine

Belladonna lily

1. Hyacinth heaven

Plant gladioli and lilium bulbs for summer, then tall double and single daffodils. Put in hyacinths next so their volume isn’t cramped. Fill with crocuses, cyclamen, irises and mini ‘Tete-a-tete’ daffodils.

2. Daffodil Dazzler

Make the most of winter roses (Helleborus sp) before they fade, then make them compete with pretty double ‘Replete’ daffodils. Fill out edges with polyanthus, purple crocuses and white cyclamen.

3. Tulip triumph

Give your pot height with tall variegated lomandra, then fill edges with Chinese fringe flower, mirror plant, a small variegated carex, Martin’s spruge, double-flowering kalanchoe. Top with red tulips.

