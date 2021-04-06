Step 1
Prepare your bromeliads by using secateurs to cut them away from other plants (or de-potting, if needed) and stripping off dead or ugly leaves.
Step 2
Using long-handled handsaw and stepladder, prepare tree by cutting away any dead leaves overhanging the trunk.
Step 3
Measure circumference of tree with tape measure. Cut wires to this length, plus an extra 25cm. (The extra length is required to tie the bromeliad onto trunk.) Cut 1 wire per bromeliad.
Step 4
Starting in the middle of the wire, wrap it around bromeliad a few times.
Step 5
Determine desired finished height of your living artwork. Then, starting at the top, secure first bromeliad onto tree trunk by wrapping the wire around tree and twisting ends together.
Step 6
Work your way around tree trunk from top to bottom, repeating to secure all plants in place – this gives a seamless finish as the plants hide the wire.
Step 7
Add a good layer of compost to garden bed below tree to prepare for planting. Plant out garden bed with a selection of bromeliads and succulents in beautiful bright colours to match. Add a layer of bark chip mulch.
Step 8
Water them in and spray leaves with Seasol.
