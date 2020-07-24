Like Graham, gardeners are always searching for a new plant to fill a gap in the garden, and many new varieties are bred in wholesale nurseries such as ‘Paradise Plants’ at Kulnura on the Central Coast of NSW.

This week, Graham is checking out an old garden favourite - the Pretty Polys (polyanthus) perfect for bedding plants in the garden or pots ! They’ve been around for years, and he’s going to take you behind the scenes of breeding the new crazy colours of polyanthus and show you how the magic happens – from plain coloured petals to a kaleidoscope of candy coloured stripes – you’re gonna fall in love with polyanthus - all over again !

For more information, head to Paradise Plants.