Next summer you'll be rewarded with double the number of blooms from healthy and happy plants.
Gather your supplies:
- Organic matter
You'll also need:
- Garden spade
- Sharp, clean secateurs or a large, clean knife
Here's how
Step 1
After they have finished flowering, dig around the root ball with a garden spade.
Step 2
Gently lift the whole clump out.
Step 3
Divide clump into several small clumps with secateurs or a knife.
Step 4
Cut out the remaining flower stems at the base with secateurs and remove old or faded leaves.
Step 5
Pull or tease out fibrous roots.
Step 6
Cut back main roots with secateurs.
Step 7
Trim leaves by about two-thirds with secateurs.
Step 8
Dig hole for divided plants, ensuring there is enough space for them to thrive, about 30-50cm apart for big ones, about 15cm for small ones. Dig in organic matter to soil.
Step 9
Plant, pressing down soil gently but firmly, and water in.
