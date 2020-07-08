Next summer you'll be rewarded with double the number of blooms from healthy and happy plants.

Before: Agapanthus need to be dug up

After: divided agapanthus

Gather your supplies:

Organic matter

You'll also need:

Garden spade Sharp, clean secateurs or a large, clean knife

Here's how

Step 1

After they have finished flowering, dig around the root ball with a garden spade.

Step 2

Gently lift the whole clump out.

Step 3

Divide clump into several small clumps with secateurs or a knife.

Step 4

Cut out the remaining flower stems at the base with secateurs and remove old or faded leaves.

Step 5

Pull or tease out fibrous roots.

Step 6

Cut back main roots with secateurs.

Step 7

Trim leaves by about two-thirds with secateurs.

Step 8

Dig hole for divided plants, ensuring there is enough space for them to thrive, about 30-50cm apart for big ones, about 15cm for small ones. Dig in organic matter to soil.

Step 9

Plant, pressing down soil gently but firmly, and water in.

