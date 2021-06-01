1. Hot Water

Simply boil water and pour it over weeds. They won’t be able to tolerate the hot water and will die off. This is likely to kill most plants, so only pour the water where it won’t get on those you want to keep. After all, you don’t want it running down onto the lawn and killing that too.

2. Vinegar

There aren't many products that can do as much as vinegar. Not only can it clean every area of your home but it's a weed killer too. Vinegar is best used on young, annual weeds and applied several times. However, vinegar also has the potential to target the older more stubborn weeds, all you need to do is drench the roots with a strong 20 per cent vinegar mix.

3. Salt

Salt is another multi-purpose product you're likely to have in your pantry that can be used to kill weeds. Sprinkle salt over roots and it will work to dehydrate them and disrupt the internal water balance of plant cells, eventually killing them. Be careful not to overdo it as salt has the possibility to affect soil conditions.

Salt and vinegar can also be paired together with some dish soap to create the ultimate DIY weed-killing concoction.