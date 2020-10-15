Step 1 Phil Aynsley

Step 1 Remove bromeliad clumps from garden bed and place on a flat surface. Clean excess soil or bark chip.

Step 2 Phil Aynsley

Step 2 Using knife, cut pups away from mother plant, leaving a short stem on pups. Clean any dead or damaged leaves.

Step 3 Phil Aynsley

Step 3 Part-fill hanging basket with potting mix. Arrange 2-3 pups in basket, backfill and water in with diluted seaweed solution. Hang as desired.

You may also like

How to grow bromeliads

How to hang bromeliads in a tree

Bromeliad varieties