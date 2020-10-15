After a bromeliad flowers, it produces offsets, also known as ‘pups’. These can be divided from the mother plant and repotted. It is a great way to fill your garden with more bromeliads or pass onto others. Just wait until the pup is about one-third of the size of the mother plant before dividing.
Gather your supplies
• Hanging basket, lined with coconut fibre
• Seaweed solution
• Orchid bark potting mix
You’ll also need
Garden gloves; shovel, sharp knife or secateurs
Here’s how
Step 1
Phil Aynsley
Step 1 Remove bromeliad clumps from garden bed and place on a flat surface. Clean excess soil or bark chip.
Step 2
Phil Aynsley
Step 2 Using knife, cut pups away from mother plant, leaving a short stem on pups. Clean any dead or damaged leaves.
Step 3
Phil Aynsley
Step 3 Part-fill hanging basket with potting mix. Arrange 2-3 pups in basket, backfill and water in with diluted seaweed solution. Hang as desired.