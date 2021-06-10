Just because it's a jungle doesn't mean it can't look good, opting for low maintenance, fuss-free plants means you can let the garden grow a little over winter with minimal maintenance required.

If you want to completely overhaul your garden then extending your deck to cover some of the mess is one option. Or you can lean into the mess and turn your garden into a tropical, jungle hideaway. A tropical theme is low-maintenance and lush with multi-hued foliage to create an impressive landscape.

Make sure you thoroughly remove the old vegetation, turning over the soil well and adding compost and extra soil mix if needed. Then start arranging your plants in layers, with taller types to the rear, followed by medium-height species and bordered with low growers.