Graham visits Noojee Lea gardens
This old homestead has thrived over the years. - by Graham Ross
While many old homesteads have disappeared through the years, that’s not the case with the stunning Noojee Lea. It has thrived, complete with manicured gardens and gorgeous informal courtyard that doubles as a herb garden. But’s it not just for show, with an orchard, vegetable garden and hundreds of acres of vineyard, it’s also extremely productive.
You might also like:
Graham visits Hillandale gardens
Graham visits Merribee Gardens