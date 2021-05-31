Muttloaf
Serves 8
(Dairy Free, Sugar-Free, Nut Free, Wheat Free, Freezable)
Ingredients
- 600g turkey mince
- 1 cup rolled oats, cooked
- 3⁄4 cup ground flaxseed
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups frozen vegetables, thawed
- 2 boiled eggs, peeled
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180 ̊C.
- Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
- In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients (except the boiled eggs) together.
- Spoon 1⁄4 of the mixture into the loaf tin, enough to cover the base of the tin.
- Add the whole boiled eggs, then completely coat the remainder of the mixture.
- Bake for 45 minutes.
- Stand for 5 minutes before slicing to serve to the absolute delight of your dog.