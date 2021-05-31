With over 24 million pets throughout Australian homes (that's 62% of homes nationwide!), caring, feeding and keeping a healthy and happy pet is essential!

From the Australian best-selling author of 4 Ingredients cookbooks, Kim McCosker has created this spectacular book for your furry and feathery family members.

Containing over 60 recipes that are human grade, pet-friendly and allergy aware, PET COOKBOOK also features tips and care ideas for dogs, cats, guinea pigs and even fish and chickens.