1. Add greenery

Order plants for yourself. Although your space might be small, get a few pot plants delivered to your door and watch them grow on a window sill. Being surrounded and immersed by nature is a great way to de-stress and engage in mindfulness.

2. Graze away

Indulge in a cheese platter. But if you're feeling a little lazy, order in and get a grazing box delivered straight to your door. With so many of these grazing services popping up across Australia, shout your family and friends one as well!

3. Go to the movies

Turn your backyard into an outdoor cinema with a projector, bed sheets and popcorn. But if you're wanting to take it to the next level, give your spare room the ultimate home theatre makeover.

4. Fine-tune your DIY skills

With all the online shopping, mail and deliveries you're getting, upgrade your letterbox or build yourself a new one. If you're after a pop of colour, try this DIY mosaic letterbox to brighten up your front garden.

5. Switch to off-mode

Schedule some downtime in your day to unwind, relax and reduce your stress levels. If you're finding it hard to disconnect, especially while working from home, try a change of scenery and go for a run or light walk.

6. Become a mixologist

Nix the pre-mixed cocktails, beers and wines and instead have a go at being a bartender. Create some spectacular cocktails and mocktails for happy hour at home.

7. Make a (feathered) splash

7. Have you always enjoyed bird watching? You can still enjoy the view by encouraging and attracting birds to your own garden. Carefully position a birdbath and select a few plants to help lure nature's feathered friends to make a visit.

8. Organise the kitchen...

8. Declutter your kitchen cupboards with some simple storage solutions. It's a great way to save space, food wastage, money and time. With a few labels and baskets, your pantry will look picture-perfect in no time.

9. ...Then the rest of your home

Tidy spaces have been linked to a clearer mind. Be ruthless with decluttering your home and throw out things that are broken or haven't been used in years. If you come across things that are still in good condition, pass them onto a friend or charity.

10. Host a bake-off

During the first lockdown, we all made brownies, scones and banana bread, so you must be a pro now. Challenge a family member or your bubble buddy to a bake-off. Best of all you get to enjoy all the treats afterwards. And for those who still aren't confident with using an oven, try whipping up a no-bake dessert.

11. Make a scent-sation

Treat yourself and indulge in a new Aussie candle. Add some warmth to your home with a spicy and woody scent, or opt for something fruity to transport your space to a getaway in the tropics.

12. Improve your sleep

Go online shopping for an essential oil diffuser which will leave any room smelling great. This homeware essential disperses a fine mist of natural fragrance into the air, which can help you relax and improve your sleep quality.

13. Have a crafternoon

Needing to keep your hands and mind busy? Have a "crafternoon" and unleash your inner ceramicist with a pottery kit. These DIY sets can be done solo or get together with a couple of your friends online via Zoom and create your ceramics simultaneously in the comfort of your respective homes.

14. Grow your own

There's nothing more rewarding than cooking with fresh vegetables and herbs. Stock up on some seedlings and start your own vegetable garden. If you're up for a challenge, how about growing your own nuts.

15. Upgrade your bathroom

Is your bathroom starting to look a little dated? Something as simple as giving your tiles a new lick of paint can give the space an instant face-lift. With a bit of elbow grease and patience, the painting will only take a day as opposed to retiling, which is much more time consuming.