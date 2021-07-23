1. Cedarwood & Leather Madison candle, $42.95, Ecoya

Leather, clove, cedarwood and bergamot make up this gentle and enveloping scent. Cosy up and rest your eyes while you drift away to this calming number.

2. Pecan Pie soy candle, $34.99, Dusk

Sugar, spice and everything nice come together in this well-loved velvety fragrance. Forget dessert, this decadent candle is all you need!

3. Fireside in Queenstown candle, $54.95, Glasshouse Fragrances

This limited-edition scent is decadence incarnate with its notes of cinnamon, clove, sandalwood, orris and guaiac wood. This smouldering candle will leave you feeling grounded and calm - perfect for indulging on those cold winter nights!

4. Black Orchid & Ginger soy candle, $29.95, Peppermint Grove

Picture it now - the terracotta sands of Kakadu with its natural pools and bushland. Ginger, cardamom, orchid and jasmine meet patchouli, black amber and sandalwood in this spicy, travel-inspired scent.

5. Vanilla Bean & Allspice candle, $39.95, Circa

A mixture of sweet and spicy, this scent is perfect for welcoming guests in. Warm notes of allspice meet gentle, delicious vanilla to create a sense of calm.

6. La Chappelle candle, $69, Maison Balzac

This wintery scent of incense and myrrh evokes a sense of European holidays. Inspired by chapels and village churches across France, La Chappelle is a vacation for the senses.

7. Angus Oak Moss & Amber candle, $45, Hunter Candles

Handpoured in Sydney's very own inner west, it doesn't get much more local than this. Angus is a warm, rich scent that's a true woody winter blend.

8. Red Cedar candle, $65, Urban Apothecary

Take your senses away to a sun-dappled forest with this woody, smoky, herbal blend. Burn this when you need to refresh, calm and restore.

9. Clove & Sandalwood candle, $42.95, Palm Beach Collection

Musky, spiced, masculine notes come together to create this heady yet grounded scent. Blended with essential oils, burning this candle will leave you feeling rejuvenated – perfect for days spent indoors!

10. Tonic of Gin candle, $69, Lumira

Just like the real thing, this cocktail of scents blends the floral, spiced and sparkling notes of gin. A collaboration between Distillery Botanica Gin and Lumira, this scent is revitalising and fresh with aromatics of juniper berries and citrus.