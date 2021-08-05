Handpicked Wines

1. The Peninsula Luxe Pack, $145, Handpicked Wines

Sign yourself up for this perfect pairing of Mornington Pinot Noir, Mornington Chardonnay (which we all know is having a revival!), Brillat Savarin with truffles, L'Artisan Mountain Man, lavosh crackers, and quince or fig paste. With free express shipping to Sydney and Melbourne, sustainably made wines and locally sourced cheese, do you really need any other reason to say yes?

Delivery to Sydney and Melbourne.

2. French wine & cheese hamper, $160, Milk the Cow

While it is (sadly!) true that we can't escape to the rolling hills of the French wine region right now, our senses still can. Victorian company Milk the Cow's French wine and cheese box is sure to curb your cravings for European delicacies, with a bottle of Chateau Mont-Redon Cotes Du Rhone, a generous plethora of French cheese, locally made quince paste, and a garnish of fresh rosemary.

Delivery to Melbourne and surrounds.

3. Just add cheese hamper, $65, Maggie Beer

If you fancy yourself a bit of a cheese connoisseur and have got that area well and truly covered, this is the hamper for you. With a selection of Maggie Beer's famous chutneys and pastes, smoked almonds, olives, and a bottle of Maggie Beer Sparkling Chardonnay, literally all that's left to do is add your favourite cheese!

Delivery Australia-wide.

4. Chardonnay & cheese hamper, $115, The Artisan Cheese Room

This selection of three local and international cheese makes the perfect pair for Aussie homegrown Nocturn Chardonnay. Of course, you will also receive quince paste and Barossa Bark to accompany your delicious selection.

Delivery to Sydney metro.

5. Champagne gift box, $99, Harper & Blohm Cheese Shop

Bubbles and brie? That's a big yes, please! Complete with André Clouet champagne, triple crème French cheese, free-range chicken liver pate, and lavosh crackers, this hamper is definitely a crowd-pleaser.

Delivery to Melbourne and around VIC.

6. Gathered for you, $99, Stories to Gather

If you'd rather ditch the wine (or select your own!), this grazing hamper is a perfect choice! A selection of two artisan cheeses, crackers, seasonal fruit, dried fruit, nuts, chocolate chip cookies, and pecan bark delivered right to your door.

Delivery to Sydney and surrounds.

