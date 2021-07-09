You'll also need

Sugar soap

Bucket

Scrubbing brush

Wipes

Mould killer

Silicone remover

Silicone removing tool

Masking tape

400-grit wet and dry sandpaper

Sanding block

Paint tray

Microfibre roller

Paintbrush

Caulking gun

Step 1

Step 1 Greg Fahey

Mix a solution of sugar soap and water in a bucket and use to scrub tiles to remove any dirt or grease. Rinse with clean water. Repeat to ensure tiles are very clean.

Step 2

Step 2 Greg Fahey

Clean and scrub tiles with mould killer. Pay special attention to grout lines. Rinse clean.

Step 3

Use a silicone remover and removing tool to get rid of any old silicone around the bathroom as the paint won't stick to it. Mask any adjacent areas you don't want to paint.

Step 4

Step 4 Greg Fahey

Use 400-grit wet and dry sandpaper on the tiles to remove any gloss and slightly roughen the surface to help the paint stick. Rinse to remove dust.

Step 5

Step 5 Greg Fahey

Mix primer and supplied additive as per product instructions. Apply to tiles using a microfibre roller. Ensure even coverage. Leave to dry for 8 hours.

Step 6

Step 6 Greg Fahey

Mix paint and supplied additive as per product instructions. Use a brush to cut in around edges and in corners, then apply paint with a roller. Make sure you keep a wet edge and lay off the finish and layoff the finish by using an unloaded roller to go over job in one direction. Leave to dry, apply a second coat and leave to dry again.

Step 7

Apply clear coat over the painted finish. Ensure an even finish over your tiles. Leave to dry.

Step 8

Reapply silicone around baths and vanity tops and around the shower.

Want to see more step-by-step projects for this coastal bathroom makeover?

How to build a towel rail

How to build window shelves