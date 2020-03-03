According to Plant Life Balance ambassador and researcher Dr Dominique Hes, the human brain developed while surrounded by nature, and being immersed in nature is good for us.

“Being able to see plants or be surrounded by then can be an effective mechanism of dealing with stress. Experts say tending to plants can be one of the most accessible and simplest ways to engage in mindfulness,” says Dominique. In fact, research indicates that one in four people are motivated to buy plants specifically for mindfulness.

Getty

Research by Plant Life Balance also found that there are many benefits to gardening.

66% of people feel a sense of satisfaction when gardening

61% feel a sense of accomplishment when gardening

58% of people experience improved mood when gardening

53% feel more connected to nature

34% of people experience an increase in creativity when gardening

32% of people feel a desire to start new gardening projects

17% experience improved concentration

11% of people feel more connected to their community when gardening

“Gardening activities like digging, shovelling and playing with soil can. Provide instant gratification for your mind,” says horticultural therapist, Toni Salter. “focusing on an activity like this can be a great distraction from feelings of anxiety and can produce a rewarding end result. It helps to ‘stay in the moment’ and appreciate the process.”

How to get the most mental health and wellbeing benefits from gardening

Take your time when gardening and try not to rush anything

Don’t expect everything to look or grow perfectly straight away

Try to enjoy the process more than the end result you are aiming for

