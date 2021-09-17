A great cheese platter can wow your guests and take any occasion to the next level. Here's how to get yours right.

1. Charlie Kalish of the Cheese Twins recommends that you have some ready-cut pieces of cheese (either wedges or thin slices) ready for your guests. “The trick is to distribute everything evenly. Each slice should have the same rind-to-cheese ratio,” he says.

2. Serve your cheese with cured meats like prosciutto, jamon or dried sausages.

3. Serve one cheese as the showpiece, like baked brie.

4. Accompany your cheese with plenty of fresh seasonal fruit to add colour and variety to your platter. Think pears, pomegranate, figs and grapes.

5. Acidic elements like olives and cornichons make great accompaniments as they balance the cheese.

6. Take care when serving outside as soft cheeses can overripen and go sweaty.