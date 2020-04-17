1. No knead beginner's bread

This is an Italian-inspired bread to dip in balsamic vinegar, virgin olive oil and a dash of sea salt. It's traditionally long and slow to make, but this version is no-knead, and you don't even need a tin! Click here for the recipe.

2. Cheat's sourdough

If you've ever dabbled in sourdough, you'll know that all the feeding and cosseting can take over your life. But this overnight bread is based on French techniques: flour is initially mixed with cold water to form a 'starter', which gives the bread its characteristic, slightly tangy flavour. Click here for the recipe.

3. Seeded wholemeal loaf

Wholesome and indulgent. The seeds add a lovely texture, while the black treacle gives a rich flavour and golden colour. Some 100% wholemeal loaves can be a bit heavy, so this uses spelt flour to lighten the texture. Click here for the recipe.

4. 3-ingredient flat bread

American chef Brandon Johnson revealed a super quick and easy recipe for making your own flat bread at home on Facebook and the post has since gotten more thank 43,000 likes, 194,000 shares and 12,000 comments – it’s gone viral – and we can see why! Click here for the recipe.

5. Cheese and pesto whirls

These rolls are perfect for picnics as they won't go soggy. Serve with tomato soup for a light meal. Click here for the recipe.

6. Gluten-free chilli cornbread

Whether you need to cut gluten out of your diet or simply want to reduce the amount of wheat you eat, this bread fits the bill. It's very easy – no yeast involved – and is best eaten fresh from the oven. Click here for the recipe.