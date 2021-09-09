Image: Nick Watt / aremediasyndication.com.au

Outdoor dining sets

It's a well-known Australian fact that we love an outdoor meal – by the pool, next to a freshly mown lawn, it just doesn't get any better!

Viholmen dining set, $319, Ikea

This sleek set is suitable for small(er) spaces. Made with a combination of plastic rattan and powder-coated steel, it's easy to care for and ultra-durable. The table even has a hole in the middle to accommodate your outdoor umbrella – so cute (and an easy way to add personality and colour)!

3-piece dining bench set, $229, Kmart

With its bench-style seating, this 3 piece dining set is compact in nature – simply pop the benches in and under when not in use! Its simplicity lends itself to modern-style homes, and makes the perfect base for a big, colourful antipasti platter – just saying!

Bistro dining package, $499, Freedom

Perfect for a duo household, or a smaller-scale home, this stylish set is made from Eucalyptus timber and woven rope. Another fabulous feature is this set's versatility – when you're done, simply fold and store!

Outdoor lounges and sofas

A comfy living space, but make it outdoors. Outdoor lounges, couches and sofas make for the perfect spot to enjoy a cheese platter and bottle of wine with friends.

Remy 4 seater outdoor conversation lounge set, $1179, Luxo Living

If outdoor entertaining is your game, this is the set for you. Perfect for games night, nibbles, a chat over a few cocktails, or even some outdoor working from home time. Remy is designed to be as long-lasting as it is comfy, made with durable, tried-and-tested materials, so you can enjoy those outdoor cocktails for years to come!

Havsten 3 seat sofa, $955, Ikea

You only have to glance at this Ikea lounger to get an idea of how comfortable it is – as the description says, "If you like the look, try how it feels." The fluffy cushioned, generous seats combined with the elastic mesh fabric make for the ultimate outdoor seating option.

Mimosa Malibu 3 seater lounge, $549, Bunnings

Sticking true to classic timber style, this comfy 3 seater is crafted with sustainably harvested hardwood and UV stabilised, stain-resistant upholstery. Great for families!

Outdoor lounge chairs and day beds

Lying out in the sun, sunnies on, with your new favourite book – sounds like perfection. All you need is the perfect lounge chair or day bed to complete your vision, right?

Aruba chubby occasional chair, $2530, Globewest

This chubby chair is style and comfort incarnate. Upholstered with Sunbrella fabric, this plump, squishy chair is perfect for curling up with a good book no matter the season – simply add or subtract a fire pit and blanket!

Fortuna accent chair, $399, Lounge Lovers

Rattan and wicker furniture has been having its moment in the sun for some years now, and it's showing no signs of going anywhere. This handmade armchair is the perfect addition to any coastal-style home and with water-resistant and UV protection, is perfect for in or outdoors.

Jumbo lounge armchair, $1250, Domo

Time for some colour! This peachy, terracotta-toned lounger is designed to quite literally embrace you with its elephant-ear-inspired, handwoven design. Not a fan of the hues? The design is totally customisable!

Outdoor add-ons and accessories

Of course, it doesn't end there – umbrellas, cushions, fire pits and side tables will seal the deal on your enviable outdoor entertaining space.

Hiron step base side table, $319, Brosa

Simplistic and sturdy, this outdoor side table definitely has design and functionality at the forefront. Crafted with GFC (glass fibre reinforced concrete) – a unique blend of sand, cement, acrylic co-polymer and water – the Hiron is ultra-lightweight whilst still maintaining its durability. Plus, it makes the perfect holder for that afternoon glass of wine!

Prato coffee table, $399, Early Settler

As durable as it is versatile; this sleek, weather-proof aluminum table will be right at home in any style – from contemporary to country! At 69 centimetres in diametre, it's just the right size to hold some drinks and a platter, to facilitate a game of cards, or to accommodate a tray of tea and biscuits.

Ponti outdoor fire pit, from $695, Coco Republic

This playful design stands apart from just a regular backyard fire pit. With its chunky trio of cement legs and steel bowl, the Ponti is designed to weather gradually with age, picking up the story of its surrounds.

Cantilever outdoor umbrella, $170.99, Catch.com.au

Ever had a sunshade that takes you from day into night before? This one does! With its built-in LED lights, you can go from being sun-safe by the pool to enjoying an evening snack and game with friends.

SÖTHOLMEN indoor/outdoor cushion, $24, IKEA

Last but certainly not least, cushions! A good sprinkling of extra comfort never goes astray, and just as you'd adorn your indoor couch and accentuate your home style with cushions, the same goes for your outdoor area. Choose a fun palette to explore, or keep it simple, textural and neutral.