However, these homeware essentials are not just for looking and smelling good. The pros of having one in your home range from relaxation and anti-stress all the way to pain management and improving sleep quality. So while you cosy up at home this winter, consider investing in an essential oil diffuser to create your own sense of calm – and let's face it, we all need a bit of that!

We have put together a list of the best diffusers you can get your hands on in Australia.

1. Pia White Moodmist diffuser, $119.99, Dusk

Operating off ultra-sonic technology rather than heat, this diffuser will gently give off fragrance in your home safely for up to sixteen hours. The LED multi-light and warm light tech create the ultimate combination for you to sit back, relax and enjoy in your home.

Pair it with Calming essential oil blend, $19.99, Dusk

2. Aromatherapy diffuser, $79.95, Palm Beach Collection

This BPA-free, LED technology diffuser allows you to enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy and essential oils for up to six hours.

Pair it with Native essential oil, $29.95, Palm Beach Collection

3. Aroma diffuser, $20, Kmart

If you're just dipping your toe into the world of aromatherapy, Kmart's budget-friendly range of diffusers and essential oil blends is a great place to start. The light even flickers with the water movement to create a bit of added ambiance.

Pair it with Orange essential oil, $3.25, Kmart

4. Livewell essential oil diffuser, $80, endota

A wellness spa right in your own home, the endota diffuser is ultra-quiet and requires no chemicals or heat to operate.

Pair it with Dream essential oil, $26, endota

5. Geo Design diffuser, $129, Oil in Kind

Created for those with minimalist style, the Oil in Kind diffuser is crafted from ceramic, making it aesthetic as it is functional!

Pair with Alkimista Connection blend, $33, Oil in Kind

So, whether you're a seasoned aroma-professional or are just getting started, consider swapping your candle for a diffuser at the end of the day to relax and unwind.