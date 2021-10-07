In the market for a new dog bowl? Check out five of our favourites below!

1. Ant-free stainless steel pet bowl, $17.49, Pet Warehouse

An actual ant-free bowl sounds too good to be true! But this clever elevated design means that ants simply can't get access to your pet's food. No more sharing with unwanted pests.

2. Enzo large pet bowl, $49.95, Country Road

Match your dog to the decor with Country Road's very aesthetic take on a pet bowl, complete with their classic logo design and rose pink exterior.

3. Florist pet bowl, $24, Gorman

Did you know that fun and colourful Australian clothing brand, Gorman, make pet gear too? Spoiler alert: it's equally as beautiful as the fashion!

4. FuzzYard candy hearts large dog bowl, $14.99, Petstock

In the world of pets, Aussie made brand FuzzYard are known for their sweet, playful designs that cross over from leads and collars to beds and toys. Your pet will *love* this candy heart bowl that features a removable stainless steel insert, making it even easier to keep in top shape.

5. 'Woof' mix 'n match dog bowl, $52, Bendo

Designed and made in Melbourne but used in households everywhere, Bendo offers a stylish solution to the often otherwise unsightly pet bowl. Mix and match from seven different stands and five different bowl material options.