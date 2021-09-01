Vintage crockery
Again, the mix of hot water and detergent can be harmful to your grandma’s old china, causing the gold trim or hand-painted details to disappear.
Your cheese grater
The cheese grater is basically dishwasher resistant. Any cheese residue left on this utensil will more than likely still be there after your cycle has finished.
Crystal items
Washing your finest crystal by hand can be scary. But cracks and breakages are more likely to occur when washing crystal items in the dishwasher.