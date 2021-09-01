Anything wooden

It can be awkward to clean but resist the urge to place your wooden chopping board or stirring spoon in the dishwasher. The hot water can cause the wood to warp out of shape and overall decrease its life span. Not to mention, wood tends to absorb surrounding odours and flavours.

Good knives

Dishwashing detergent combined with water pressure is a recipe for blunt knives. Also, leaving your knives to air dry in the machine can cause rust spots.

Copper pots and pans

Certain metals are prone to corrosion and discoloration. This includes aluminium and copper.