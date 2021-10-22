Luckily, there's a way that you can reverse the damage; and all you need is baby shampoo or gentle conditioner. Here's how.

Step 1. Fill up a bucket or a bowl or lukewarm water and add 1 tbsp of the shampoo or conditioner.

Step 2. Soak for 30 minutes, this gives the fibres time to loosen.

Step 3. Squeeze out the water, but don't rinse the clothing.

Step 4. Lay the clothing on a dry towel and roll the towel, squeezing out excess water.

Step 5. Lay the clothing on another towel to dry. Stretch back into place and let air dry – you may like to use pins to hold it in place.

The added bonus? Your clothes will be super soft after washing them in baby shampoo!

