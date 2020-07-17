Many people dream of growing their own fruit, veggies and herbs… but if you live in a rental property, what’s the point in putting all the time, effort and money into creating your dream veggie patch or garden, when you can’t take it with you when you move?

This week, Charlie’s showing you how to create wicking barrels out of old wine barrels. Unlike regular pots, which dry out really quickly, these pots have a water reservoir at the bottom to keep your plants healthy. The finished result is a mini edible garden that’s perfect for renters, or for anyone who’s dreamt of starting their own veggie patch!