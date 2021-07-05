Gather your supplies

Denim scraps in different colours, to fit 24 pattern wedges (see template, right)

Sewing machine and general sewing supplies

Matching sewing thread

Two 12 x 100cm denim strips (jean legs)

Air or water erasable pen or white dressmaker’s pencil

Hobby fill

Two 38mm self-cover buttons

Note: Use a 1cm seam allowance throughout unless otherwise stated.

Here’s how...

Cutting

Step 1

Using a photocopier, enlarge below template to 300%. Pin to denim scraps and cut 24 wedges. Arrange in a set of 12 for top and bottom. Order and number wedges.

Joining the wedges

Step 2

Starting with 1 set, pin wedge 1 and wedge 2, right sides facing. Stitch together down 1 long side, sewing from top of circular edge down to point. Press seams to 1 side.

Step 3

Repeat Step 2 to stitch remaining wedges in set into pairs (3 and 4, 5 and 6, etc). Sew 3 adjacent pairs together to make a semi-circle of 6 wedges. Repeat with remaining 3 pairs. Snip excess fabric where wedge points meet to reduce bulk.

Step 4

Pin 2 semi-circles right sides facing then stitch together to make a full circle.

Step 5

Repeat Steps 2–4 with second set of wedges to make second full circle.

Adding the side strip

Step 6

With right sides facing, sew short ends of denim strips to make 1 long strip. (Length of strip will be longer than you need.)

Step 7

To check length, pin centre seam of strip to outside edge of 1 circle on a wedge seam, right sides facing. Continue pinning strip around circle until at opposite wedge seam. Repeat to pin strip around other side of circle. Draw a line on each end of strip where it meets opposite wedge seam.

Step 8

Unpin strip then pin short ends, right sides facing, together at drawn lines. Stitch together until 2cm from each end to leave an opening for turning cushion through later. Cut off excess fabric from strip 1.5cm outside seam and press open. Re-pin strip to circle as done in Step 7 then sew together all the way around. Repeat to stitch other side of strip to remaining circle.

Finishing

Step 9

Turn cushion right side out through opening then stuff with hobby fill. Slip-stitch opening closed.

Step 10

Cover buttons with denim offcuts. Stitch 1 button to centre of each circle, pulling thread through cushion to create depression in centre of cushion. Finish off thread securely.

